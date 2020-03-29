One new dengue patient in last 24 hrs: DGHS





One new dengue patient was hospitalised in the last 24 hours until 8am on Sunday, said the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).





According to daily update from DGHS, two patients are being treated at a hospital in the capital.





Since the beginning of this year, 270 dengue cases were reported. Of them, 268 had been discharged from hospitals.





Bangladesh experienced a massive dengue outbreak last year when 101,354 people were hospitalised across the country. Of them,101,037 made full recovery.





According to official figures, the mosquito-borne disease killed 179 people in 2019.

