US citizens returning from Bangladesh voluntarily: Spokesperson





The United States has said the voluntary return of the US citizens from Bangladesh is not a unique case as US citizens from other countries are also returning to the USA based on their personal choices.

"It's not just happening in Bangladesh. This is not unique for Bangladesh," a spokesperson at the US Embassy in Dhaka said on Sunday.

The spokesperson said this is a temporary measure and the US citizens will be returning to Bangladesh again once the situation improves globally.

The spokesperson, however, said the US Embassy in Dhaka will remain open.

The US Department of State and US Embassy in Dhaka have arranged a special chartered flight for US citizens and their families.

The special flight will be departing from Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport on Monday.

Responding to a question, the spokesperson said there is no exact number of US returnees but the aircraft will be full.

This flight will include a Dhaka to Doha, Qatar leg and an onward connecting flight to Dulles International Airport, Washington, D.C., said the US Embassy in Dhaka. Passengers will remain on the airplane in Doha.

The Embassy spokesperson, however, did not give any idea about the size of the commercial aircraft.

All passengers must agree to reimburse the US government for the flight by signing a promissory note for approximately the amount of a full-fare economy flight, or comparable alternate transportation, to the designated destination that would have been charged immediately prior to this crisis, said the Embassy.

This form must be signed and presented before boarding. No cash or credit card payments will be accepted at the airport.

"You’ll be responsible for any arrangements or costs (lodging, onward destination or local transportation, etc.) beyond Washington, D.C. The U.S. Embassy is unable to book any onward travel for you. The exact departure time and routing of this chartered flight are subject to change," said the Embassy.

Asked why US is shifting its citizens to the USA despite a vulnerable situation there, the Embassy spokesperson said it is true that the US is hit very hard but everybody has one’s own decision to take.

