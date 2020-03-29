Coronavirus: Quader urges affluent section to come forward with assistance





Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader on Sunday urged the affluent section of society to extend their helping hands at this critical time caused by global COVID-19 outbreak.





He made the call seeking humanitarian assistance from affluent people while speaking at a press conference at Awami League President’s Dhanmondi political office in the city.





“Stand beside people at this time of humanitarian crisis,” he said.





The people of this country always remain resilient with patience and responsibility during any disaster, and never were defeated, he added.





Quader also called on the general people not to pay heed to rumours, maintain social distance and follow health guidelines to prevent the spread of coronavirus.





Quader also said his party leaders and activists will be there with people.





Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is closely observing the situation and giving necessary directives, he said.





Meanwhile, no new patient tested positive for COVID-19 in Bangladesh during the last two days, keeping the total number of confirmed cases in the country at 48.





Coronavirus, first reported in China in December last year, is affecting 199 countries and territories around the world and two international conveyances.





It has infected 663,741 people globally and killed 30,880 of them so far -- a mortality rate of 18 percent, according to Worldometer. But 142,183 of the patients have recovered while 490,678 are undergoing treatment. Of them, 25,207 patients are in critical condition.





Bangladesh has so far confirmed 48 COVID-19 cases and five deaths.

