Diner Sheshe





"My husband and I were over the moon when we had our baby girl. I remember holding her in my arms, overwhelmed, tears flowing uncontrollably down my face. But within 6 days of her birth, the doctors told us she has Down Syndrome.





I was shattered -- how could this happen to my baby? Did I do something wrong? Did I have a child too late? In the year that followed, I felt depressed, self-blamed, and did immense amounts of research, day in and out. For a long time, I tried hiding it from friends and relatives.





But when we went to visit our relatives, they found out. They asked me, 'Did you know she had this problem before birth? Because in India we abort the child if they have such conditions'. I was dumbfounded. I was in tears and was so angry -- how could I let them get away with saying that?





That was a turning point -- I had to accept that this wasn't a problem, before I could expect others to! That's when I decided to tell the whole world that I'm not ashamed. So I started blogging about it on social media. It wasn't long before I received overwhelming support from so many people! But the real highlight has been seeing her blossom into this talented, hard-working gem. She's 5 now, but her schedule is far from a typical 5-year-old's! She attends school from 9 to 5, and then has physiotherapy classes.







On weekends, she does gymnastics and hydrotherapy. Now, when I tear up, it's only out of sheer pride -- like when I see her tumbling during gymnastics and then grabbing onto objects and picking herself up, or practicing her sign language. I'm overcome by her perseverance -- I know how hard it is for her but she just doesn't give up. Her accomplishments are endless, she's won awards in gymnastics and models for big Australian brands too!





She really is the light of my life -- if I'm upset over work-related stuff, she tells me, 'You're alright'. And then I see her working so hard against all odds, and that's what really keeps me going. Her strength becomes my strength -- she lifts me up, and I know that one day, she'll lift up the world too."





Humans of Bombay, Fb

