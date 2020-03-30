Worldwide waffling





The remarks come a day after the Sanders campaign reiterated its intention to participate in the 12th debate of the primary cycle. Biden and Sanders are the only remaining candidates in the race. "If there is a debate in April, he plans to be there," Sanders spokesman Mike Casca said. The Democratic National Committee (DNC) originally scheduled 12 debates and 11 have taken place so far. The DNC has not responded to a request for comment about the whether the final debate is still in the works.



Biden has opened up what many view as an insurmountable lead in delegates and some of Biden's allies are eager for Sanders to concede defeat and drop out of the race.









Assessing the longer-term financial impact of the coronavirus spread worldwide now hinges on the success of lockdowns in containing the pandemic and trillions of dollar of support in easing the burden, thereby limiting the duration of the deep freeze and hastening any rebound. Since the virus exploded beyond China in early March - triggering shutdowns of the biggest economies in the world - financial markets have gone into tailspin. Stock markets lost almost a third of value, volatility spiked, credit stress soared and a dash for dollar cash worldwide amplified the anxiety. That shock has been met with a rapid and unprecedented pushback from economic policymakers, pledging trillions of dollars to ensure containment efforts do not lead to permanent fracture of both the economy and markets that keep it moving.









Canadian Finance Minister Bill Morneau told lawmakers in the Senate that he is planning to make another announcement this week on measures to help the economy. The comments came after the governing Liberals reached a deal in the House of Commons on an C$82 billion ($57 billion) stimulus package to bolster an economy ravaged by the coronavirus. The Senate is currently deliberating that plan and should pass it today.



"There will be another announcement, at least, this week and that will The federal government is widely expected to come up with some sort of aid package to the airline industry and energy sector, following its spending and tax measures announced last week.











As India continues its fight against coronavirus, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president SouravGanguly pledged to donate rice worth Rs 50 lakh to the needy people. The Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB), in its statement, said Ganguly along with Lal Baba Rice will provide rice to people who have been put in government schools for safety and security. "#Sourav to provide Free Rice to the Needy It is heartening to note that SouravGanguly along with Lal Baba Rice has come forward to provide free rice worth Rs 50 lacs to the needy people who have been put in government schools for safety and security.



