COVID-19 suspected patient buried

Shibganj upazila UNO Alamgir Kabir were present along with Shibganj Police Station OC at the burial site of a deceased suspected of COVID-19 infection in Bogura on Saturday night. -AA



The burial process of a suspected patient of Corona Virus affected patient held with the presence of Shibgonj upazila UNO and OC at a government land at Daridaha area of Moydanhata union in Shibgonj upazila in Bogura at 8 pm on Saturday night.







UNO Alamgir Kabir said that he was buried in a distant place from the locality and initially, it was protested by the local union Awami League president Meshbaul Hossain and BNP-backed UP member Shujauddoulla and others. Later police handled the matter and buried the suspected patient.







UNO added that his symptoms were taken by district health sector and sent to IEDCR, Dhaka and the house of the deceased and surrounding 10 houses were locked down to prevent the spread of the virus. Civil Surgeon of Bogura Gousul Azim Chowdhury said that with the help of the medical technician of the health sector, the symptoms of the suspected corona virus attacked deceased was sent to IEDCR in the capital.



His wifea health worker of TMSS, alleged that she repeatedly knocked the concerned and government hospitals but failed to get any help of providing an ambulance to take her husband to the hospital but did not get any response.



Local administration said that he was conducting a grocery shop at Gazipur district and few days back, he came back to his father-in-law's house as his wife served as a health worker of TMSS NGO in Bogura and he was the inhabitant of Muroil area of Kahaloo upazila in Bogura.







---Mamun-ur-Rashid, Bogura







