Refresh your beauty routine for Spring

New season, new skin-care regimen. And since spring skin is probably on your mind, given that the official start to the season is just around the corner (it's a week away, people!), there's no better time than the present to start prepping your complexion for the impending (and highly welcomed) rising temps and sticky, heavy humidity that lies ahead. Here are the five top tips from dermatologists to help stave off vernal skin-related freak-outs.





Start scrubbing





Snow, sludge, and rain can cause season-long buildup on the skin-of dead skin cells, leftover product, and environmental toxins-which is why Beverly Hills-based dermatologist Ava Shamban recommends exfoliating in the new season. "Light micro-dermabrasion, followed by a moisturizing mask, will help get rid of that old dead, winter skin," says Shamban. To keep skin smooth and hydrated, Shamban recommends masking up to three times a week.







Lighten your load





Gone are the days of duck boots, fur-lined hoods, and loading up your visage with thick creams and serums to help fight off the wicked winter wind. Come spring, it's time to swap out your heavy formulas for lighter lotions, says Joshua Zeichner, a New York City-based dermatologist.







Apply (and re-apply) sunscree





After a months spent bundled up in beanies and parkas, slathering on sun protection is a must once temps start to rise, says Miami-based dermatologist Christopher O'Connell. (Although TBH, you should have been rocking daily SPF November through March, too.) "Springtime is actually a high risk time for sunburns and sun damage," says O'Connell. "Although the weather is warmer, it's still so mild you might not feel how strong the sun is. Apply sunscreen every morning and reapply it again before any outdoor activity during the day."







Add an eye cream





Because the sun's more prominent in the spring (a.k.a. a hell of a lot brighter, thank God), people are more prone to squinting, says Debra Jaliman, a New York City dermatologist. To combat the fine lines and wrinkles that can form around the eyes, find an eye cream with a high concentration of antioxidants and peptides, advises Jaliman.







Go shopping





Since you'll be spending more time in the sun, look for makeup that offers even coverage and protection, says Elizabeth Tanzi, Washington D.C.-based dermatologist and founder and director of Capital Laser & Skin Care. "Hit up the local beauty store and/or department store to find the perfect color BB cream with tint, SPF, and antioxidants," says Tanzi. "If you invest the time to find the perfect match for your skin, you are much more likely to use the two products every day, which is a major investment in the long-term health and beauty of the skin."



