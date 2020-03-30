Wardrobe essential: The white shirt





Nisha Samson





The world of men's fashion is a bright, bright place this season as neon colours and fluorescents rule ramps and wardrobes.





But, there's one non-colour that is always in style and makes a statement like no other. Enter, white, your summer-friendly saviour that ensures you stay cool while you look HOT, HOT, HOT. The white shirt is one garment that'll ensure you look hot while you stay cool!





Threads of Glory





The white shirt may very well be one of the most underrated garments today, but its beginnings were anything but humble. It has been in fashion for centuries now, and in the past, gentlemen who wore white shirts came from society's elite. This good ol' bright white was, and to an extent, still is, a sign of prosperity. This held true during the shirt's early days.





There were very few ways one could maintain the quality and whiteness of the white shirt. Since laundries were an expensive proposition then, the labour class and industrial workers refrained from buying any white.

Conversely, men from privileged backgrounds patronised the white shirt as it was an obvious divide between the haves and the have-nots!





However, as time progressed and maintaining the white shirt wasn't as expensive as it was in the early part of the century; more and more people opted for this piece of clothing.





Wearing your White





Now that you have your essential white, wearing it should be as easy as buying one, right? If only! The white shirt is one of the most essential pieces of clothing your wardrobe can have, and also one of the most deceptive ones! Why, you wonder?







Well, because wearing the white shirt isn't as easy as it seems. Considering that it's a white shirt with no frills, fancies and distractions, your personality is what will shine through when you wear the white shirt. People will notice the amount of confidence you have because of your shirt, after all, your shirt is anything but distracting. There's more to the white shirt than meets the eye - it's an all time, anytime wear.





Designers Barkha 'n' Sonzal say, "Since white is as pure and as blank a colour you get, a white shirt is a versatile piece of clothing that can be worked with just about anything. However, no matter what it's teamed with, the white shirt will always be the star.







You can choose a look depending on the occasion you're attending and it'll work brilliantly. Opt for a stiff-upper-lip sophisticated look, a casual look, chic look or even a rock look - the white shirt will work all these looks." This is an item of clothing that's effortlessly classy, and if worn right, you'll be the star of whatever do you're attending.





Barkha 'n' Sonzal give you five looks that'll ensure you work that white shirt like a rock star!







1. If you're attending an informal do, team your white shirt with fun, pop colored trousers or printed jodhpurs.





2. A chilled out, relaxed day calls for bermudas, dhoti pants or shorts with a soft collared poplin white shirt.





3. A simple oxford shirt works well under a blue suit, blazer or casual jacket for that office meeting.





4. A basic, crisp linen Chinese collared shirt works well.





5. A fun printed blazer or black-tie do can simply not do without your sparkling white shirt.





Beware! For all of the white shirt's glory, if you wear it wrong, you risk a style faux pas, and you may end up looking like a steward. Besides, considering that white attracts dirt, ensure you are wary of your surroundings. Fret not, we consulted with all saviours of white and offer you a few tips that'll ensure you look hot while you stay cool through this treacherous summer.





Wear your confidence on your sleeve: People may balk and say that you're spewing attitude, but you know what, attitude is exactly what you'll need to carry off the white shirt successfully. If you want people around you to believe in your look, you've got to believe in it yourself to begin with! White, not too much: White has shades of it, and you should opt for a shade of white.







DO NOT opt for a pure white shirt. Not only will dust be more obvious on this, pure white is jarring and won't work as well as a shade of white, such as off white. White on white, No!: When it comes to teaming your white shirt with trousers and/or a jacket, team it with a contrasting pair of trousers, pants and/or jacket.





You can wear white on white, but unless you're at a wedding or simply compelled to do so, there's no excuse to strut the look. Wash well: It's elementary to separate you white clothes and coloured clothes while washing them. However, besides separating them, you get special detergents to wash your white clothes. Use this and your white shirt will stay as good as new.



The writer is a freelancer

