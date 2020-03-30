'Iran's death toll from coronavirus reaches 2,640'

An Iranian woman wearing a protective face mask chooses traditional items ahead of Nowruz, the national New Year 2-week celebration, at the Tajrish Bazaar in the capital Tehran on March 19, 2020. -AFP



Iran's death toll from the coronavirus has climbed to 2,640 and the number of infected people has reached 38,309, a health ministry official tweeted on Sunday. "In the past 24 hours we had 123 deaths and 2,901 people have been infected, bringing the total number of infected people to 38,309," tweeted Alireza Vahabzadeh, an adviser to Iran's health minister. "12,391 people infected from the virus have recovered."





It's indisputable that Iran, a country of around 83 million people, is one of the pandemic's epicenters. Why exactly the crisis acquired such massive proportions in Iran is more complicated to address, but responsibility mainly lies with Tehran's botched response, details of which are only now starting to come to light.







There are growing indications that the Iranian government knew about the outbreak even as it avoided doing anything to stop it-or even inform the public about it. Meanwhile, the government's judgment continues to be marred by a combination of cynicism and religious ideology.





As the coronavirus got officially underway in China through January with an ever-rising death toll, Iranian officials did nothing to stem travel between the two countries, in a seeming attempt to maintain strong diplomatic ties.





In an interview on Feb. 4, Bahram Parsaei, a ranking member of parliament from Shiraz, complained that despite a government decision on Jan. 31 to supposedly suspend all Iran-China flights, some Iranian airlines not only carried on business as usual but also helped transfer China-bound passengers in other countries.







He added that even Turkey had "canceled all China flights out of care for people's lives" notwithstanding its heavy economic reliance on tourism, including Chinese tourists.







---Reuters, Dubai

