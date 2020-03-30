Oman government to repatriate 800 citizens from US, Canada





The Omani government is to fly about 800 of its citizens back to the Sultanate after calls for them to repatriated to their country amid concerns over the coronavirus outbreak, national daily Times of Oman reported, citing the Washington embassy said in a statement on Saturday, reports Arab News. "We have contacted several domestic and international airlines operating in US and Canada. After discussing several options, we have agreed with a commercial airline to operate two of its flights to Oman with about 800 citizens on Monday, March 30, 2020," the statement said. Oman confirmed 21 new cases of coronavirus on Saturday, bringing the total number of infected to 92.



