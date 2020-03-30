Physicians get PPE in Rangunia



Under the initiative of Information Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud, physicians, nurses, local government officials and volunteers were given Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) at Rangunia upazila in Chattogram.





The PPE were distributed with the assistance of Smart Group of Industries Limited, Chattogram Director Md Mahfuzur Rahman and supervision of Chattogram Samity, Dhaka Vice-President and Awami League leader Gias Uddin Khan Swapan.





Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Md Masudur Rahman handed over the PPE to physicians, local government officials and volunteers. Upazila Health and Family Welfare Officer Rajib Palit and Fisheries Officer Swapan Chandra Dey were present on the occasion.





Besides, PPE were also given to members of volunteer organization Rangunia Blood Bank which is working to spray germicide liquid in different areas in the upazila. No new coronavirus (COVID-19) positive case was detected for second straight day while no death was reported since March 25, according to Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR).





"No new COVID-19 case was detected in the last 48 hours …. meaning the total number of positive cases remained at 48" IEDCR director Prof Meerjady Sabrina Flora told a virtual briefing at her Mohakhali office on Sunday.





While joining the press briefing through online, Health and Family Welfare Minister Zahid Maleque said, "After coronavirus cases were detected in China, we have been taking necessary preparations since the first week of January this year to contain the disease in the country."





"As part of our efforts, we have formed four committees including a national committee to take necessary preventive measures on COVID-19," he added. Referring to different initiatives taken by the government, the minister said the measures including quarantine arrangements, treatment protocol, providing training for medical professionals and health technologists have been taken to tackle the deadly virus.





At present, the country has 500 ventilators, Maleque said, adding that many developed countries do not have sufficient number of ventilators. Prof Meerjady Sabrina Flora urged the people, who went to their village homes from Dhaka, to follow home quarantine for containing the spread of the deadly virus. Meanwhile, Chattogram Metropolitan Police (CMP) has taken a special strategy to help the people stay in their respective homes in a bid to contain coronavirus spreading in the city.





Under the direction of CMP Commissioner Md. Mahabubur Rahman, all 16 police stations of CMP have started 'Home Service' facility - taking daily essentials and medicines to the doorsteps of the city dwellers who have been asked to stay home to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Besides the CMP hotline, the police are taking the daily essentials to the doorsteps of the city dwellers after getting calls at the number of the duty officer of the concerned police stations.





The operation is being monitored by the four deputy commissioners of the four zones of CMP.However, Spain and Italy have demanded more support from their European neighbors as global deaths due to coronavirus soared above 30,000. The two countries have been hit especially hard by the pandemic and alone account for more than half of the world's death toll. There are more than 800 deaths a day in each country. Over 10,000 people have died from coronavirus in Italy.





According to the Johns Hopkins University tally, around 142,000 people globally have recovered from the virus so far. On Monday, Russia closed its borders. Vietnam has now closed its restaurants and other businesses for two weeks and has already quarantined nearly 60,000 people who entered from virus-infected nations. Meanwhile, Egypt has shut its beaches as cases in the Middle East surpassed 50,000.





Leave Your Comments