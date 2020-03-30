Manushi roots for Haryana





Former Miss World ManushiChhillar was called upon by the Chief Minister of Haryana, ManoharLalKhattar to spread the message of self-isolation and social-distancing among people of the state.Various leaders are calling upon their stars to speak about the issue and ask people to stay home and stay safe, and Manushi, who is soon debuting in the Yash Raj movie 'Prithviraj', was also called upon to voice her view.Manushi soon posted videos urging people to stay home and safe. "India is in a state of crisis and it is my duty as a citizen of this country to raise as much awareness as possible about the coronavirus pandemic. My roots are in Haryana and I am hugely responsible to raise my voice on things that affect my brothers and sisters of the state. I hope this video reaches out to everyone and helps raise more awareness about COVID-19. We should respect the lockdown to curb the virus."



