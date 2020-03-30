Ananta Jalil helps unprivileged artistes





Actor and producer Ananta Jalil has taken the initiative to stand beside film industry's assistant artistes with masks, hand sanitizers and daily essentialsas they have become jobless in the horror of coronavirus. On March 27 these items were sent to the homes of these unprivileged artistes under the supervision of the Artists Association.





Relief has been delivered. Ananta recently donated Tk 5 lakh for a mosque renovation. He wanted to give some essentials to the unprivileged artistes at BFDC, organized by the Directors-Producers and Artistes Association on March 26. With the gathering of people banned because of the coronavirus he has sent the food to the homes of these artistes.





Anant Jalil said, "Food, handwash and other essential supplies have been sent to the homes of 220 artistes by vehicles of my factory and workers. This was done with the full cooperation of Misha Sawdagar." Currently awaiting release his new movie 'Din-The Day'.

