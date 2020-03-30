Kuddus Boyati's song 'Jaina Cholen, Maina Cholen'





Renowned folk singer Abdul Kuddus Boyati has released a song aiming to make the masses aware about the coronavirus and how it spreads.





The song, titled 'JainaCholen, MainaCholen', has been penned by Boyati and produced by BRAC. It was released on the facebook pages of Boyati and BRAC on Friday.





KuddusBoyati has urged the masses to follow a number of rules that can help stop transmission of the coronavirus.'We are facing a global pandemic that is impacting everyone. Public awareness can make a huge difference in the battle against coronavirus.





I penned this song to make people aware about how they can protect themselves along with those around them from the virus. It took four days to complete this song. I want to thank BRAC for supporting me,' Abdul KuddusBoyati said.





'We must not panic over coronavirus. It is not invincible. I urge all to exercise caution, remain indoors and not to go out unless it is extremely necessary. We can win against coronavirus by practicing hygiene and following certain rules which I have narrated in the song,' he added.





The song appeals to people from all walks of life to avoid from touching eyes, nose, or mouth if hands are not clean, wash hands for 20 seconds with soap and water, cover nose and mouth with a tissue or flexed elbow when coughing or sneezing, practice social distancing and stay home to prevent the spread of the virus.





Besides, Boyati has requested all to call 333 or 16263 and seek advice if they feel unwell.'I released this song to perform my duty for my country and its people. I am looking forward to releasing more songs to motivate people in the fight against coronavirus. If we all work together, we can overcome anything,' ended Boyati.







