Apu Biswasst ands beside public





Coronavirus panic has now grasped the world. Meanwhile, the virus has been infected Bangladesh. In addition to several patients contracting the virus, some have died.





Many offices and courts, including educational institutions in the country, have already been closed to combat Coronavirus. Coronavirus has also affected Bangladesh's showbiz yard. All kinds of shootings have already been stopped.





Besides, the stars are posting various posts about Corona on their Facebook. They advise staying home and following the rules. Popular actress ApuBiswas has created set an example by standing beside the common people in such a situation.





She is staying at home to create awareness of coronavirus infection. However, the actress gave two thousand masks, gloves and food for free to the public at her own initiative.The painter distributed a total of five days' worth of food, including masks, gloves, on March 27 at Gate of Bashundhara residential area in the capital.





ApuBiswas herself confirmed this.About this, ApuBiswas said, "As an artist, I have distributed a hundred people's food according to my ability. They will eat this food for five days. I'm helping people as a human.







There are many rich people in society or in the country. Everyone should stand beside helpless people in this troubling time. Everyone stay home, stay safe with family.





