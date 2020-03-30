BFF distributes food among the poor people

Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) official distributing foods among the poor people from BFF house at Matijhil, Dhaka on Sunday. -BFF



Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) on Sunday distributed daily necessaries and foods among the poor people from BFF house due to lockdown situation for COVID 19 in Bangladesh as the coronavirus outbreak triggered 'stay at home' rules has almost stopped their income apparently. BFF will continue the program until lock down situation ends.





Earlier, the much-talked about election of Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF), scheduled for April 20, has been postponed for indefinite period due to outbreak of deadly Coronavirus in the country and elsewhere in the world.







The Executive Committee of Bangladesh Football Federation decided to postpone the 'BFF Election and Congress 2020' due on April 20, 2020 unless the situation becomes normal and at the same time they will communicate the issue with FIFA and AFC for making necessary ratification.





The BFF took the decision as the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the COVID-19 a pandemic and the government of Bangladesh imposed a nationwide lockdown from March 26 to April 4, 2020 to curb the spread of the novel corona virus. Besides, any kind of public gathering is also banned at the moment in Bangladesh..





However, the BFF will inform latest development about the matter from time to time. Earlier on March 24, the Professional Football League Committee (PFLC) of Bangladesh Football Federation postponed all the football leagues including the ongoing Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) Football, for indefinite period due to outbreak of the Coronavirus in the country.

