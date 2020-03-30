BCB declares monetary support to non contracted DPL players

Nazmul Hassan Papon





Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) President Nazmul Hassan, MP has announced on Saturday that cricketers participating in the Bangabandhu Dhaka Premier Division Cricket League 2019-20 who are not included in the BCB's Central Contract list for National Cricketers or are not in the BCB's First Class Player Contract, will receive a one-time amount of BDT 30,000.00 (Thirty Thousand Taka) from the Board to support their expenses during the League's stoppage due the COVID-19 situation in the country.







The Dhaka Premier Division Cricket League 2019-20 was postponed on 19 March 2020 after just one completed round of matches in compliance with the directive from the Ministry of Youth & Sports and measures taken by the Government to fight the COVID-19 outbreak.





Declaring the initiative, BCB Chief said: "With the tournament looking at an indefinite period of shut down, cricketers who are not part of the BCB's contracts are likely to face financial hardship as they may have only received partial payment from their respective Premier League Clubs. This assistance is for that section of the players."

