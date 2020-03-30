NRBC Bank announces free ATM services





NRBC Bank will not take any fee for cash withdrawal by its debit card from any ATM booth in Bangladesh during the ongoing general holidays.





"During the ongoing general holiday, withdraw cash using your NRBC Bank debit card from any ATM booth in Bangladesh without paying any withdrawal fee. If fee is debited at the time of withdrawal then the debited fee will be reimbursed to customer's account later," said a NRBC Bank press release on Saturday.





Moreover, customers can easily conduct their day to day banking transactions from home using 'My NRBC' Internet Banking and 'NRBC PLANET' App, the release added.





Customers of NRBC Bank can also transfer money to any bKash No. using "NRBC PLANET", that too without any additional fee.The government has declared general holidays from March 29 to April 2.



