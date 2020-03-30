High-level govt body working to keep market stable





A high-level committee of the Ministry of Commerce, in coordination with the filed-level administration and law enforcement agencies, is working to keep stable the supply and prices of the essential commodities in the market amid the worldwide coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.





As the directives of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina all necessary activities in this regard have been continued during the public holidays for ensuring smooth supply of all products. Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi and Commerce Secretary Dr Md Japar Uddin supervising the activities, a ministry press release, reports BSS.





The committee is providing all sorts of supports to the private sector, the release added.





Joint Secretary of the Commerce Ministry Md Abdur Rahman (Mobile: 01711368426), Senior Assistant Secretary Ashraful rahman (Mobile: 01716154020) and Assistant Trade Advisor Md Ziaur Rahman (Mobile: 01712168917) are performing their responsibilities for monitoring the market and providing information on imports and exports.





Public holidays of the Directorate of National Consumers' Right Protection (DNCRP) and Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB) officers and employees have been canceled.





Meanwhile, DNCRP is conducting regular market drives as well as usual official operations. A control room has also been opened at the directorate. The contact number of the control room is 01819404730 and consumer portal number is 16121.



The field-level operations of TCB are running like in the past, a control room has also been opened there with the contact number 02-55013447.







