BPO transports PPEs, test kits to civil surgeon offices





Bangladesh Post Office (BPO) is transporting personal protective equipment (PPE) for physicians, test kits and awareness leaflets to Civil Surgeon Offices across the country without any charge from the Central Medical Stores Depot (CMSD).





BPO took the initiative at the directive of Posts and Telecommunications Minister Mustafa Jabbar on Saturday in the wake of growing concerns over the deadly COVID-19 pandemic in the country, said a ministry release on Sunday.





BPO is transporting the emergency medical equipment to Civil Surgeon Offices of 64 districts through 60 covered vans. BPO's Inspector level officials are handing over the equipment.





The posts and telecommunications minister has directed the BPO Directed General to monitor the delivery services.Besides, in line with the government directive, posts and telecommunications division is also working relentlessly for ensuring uninterrupted mobile phone connections and internet services across the country in this unusual circumstance.





Mustafa Jabbar directed BTCL, Teletalk and other mobile and internet operators to meet the growing demand of the people at this moment.

