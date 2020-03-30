FBCCI to provide PPE to healthcare, essential service workers





Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) has stepped in to provide healthcare professionals and other essential service workers with personal protective equipment (PPE) to help fight the coronavirus.





In a letter to all the chambers and other association members of the apex business body, FBCCI President Sheikh Fazle Fahim on Sunday said it was importing PPE and other necessary safety equipment as part of a series of efforts to help the physicians, nurses and other essential service workers in the battle against the deadly virus.





Fahim in the letter urged all the chambers and other member organizations to come forward and work in coordination with local administration for ensuring a balanced distribution. He encouraged all the members to work in a concerted way, reports BSS.





"FBCCI consignment is on the way, it will arrive as early as end of this month. Our directors have formed support fund and our efforts will continue in coordination with the government. Many individuals and companies have extended their support to our initiatives," Fahim said in a statement.





Recognizing the vital role of the country's private sector, he said under the current situation businesses have come forward again.





He said most of the chambers and associations, including Sunamganj Chamber and REHAB, have already contributed to food for the poor and procurement of the PPE.FBCCI has 79 chambers and 377 trade and industrial associations as its members while it has partnership with 20 joint chambers across the world.

