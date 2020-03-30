Incepta donates Hydroxychloroquine tablets

Incepta Pharmaceuticals Ltd Deputy General Managers (Marketing) Mohammad Mizanur Rahman handing over a consignment of the tablets and equipment to Directorate General of Drug Administration (DGDA) Director General Major General Md Mahbubur Rahman in the c





The world is facing an unprecedented challenge with communities and economies everywhere affected by the growing COVID-19 pandemic. Everyone is coming together to combat the COVID-19 pandemic bringing governments, organizations from across industries and sectors and individuals together to help respond to this global outbreak.





In response to this pandemic, Incepta Pharmaceuticals Ltd donated 3 lac Hydroxychloroquine tablets, TYVAC Personal

Protective Equipment (PPE), and other protective equipment recently.







Incepta Deputy General Managers (Marketing) Mohammad Mizanur Rahman and Mohammad Mamun Ur Rashid and Deputy General Managers (Administration) Md Zahidul Alam handed over the consignment of the tablets and equipment to Directorate General of Drug Administration (DGDA) Director General Major General Md Mahbubur Rahman.





"We believe to fight this global pandemic, we must first protect our front line fighters, our healthcare workers", said Incepta personnel. It is our civic duty to come forward in whatever way possible to contribute, said Incepta.





Staying true to its vision to ensure better health for everyone, everywhere, Incepta pharmaceuticals will continue to be with people of Bangladesh against this global pandemic.



