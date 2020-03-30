Media in crisis over Coronavirus: Editors Guild





The people of the country are now in a critical condition due to coronavirus outbreak. To avoid the risk of this outbreak, the incumbent government has taken various steps.







We welcome the initiatives taken by the government to combat coronavirus. Besides, it is hoped that financial incentives declared by the government will put a positive impact on economy. But, we have noticed with concern that media has fallen in an unprecedented crisis due to coronavirus outbreak. Editors Guild came up with the assertion through a statement signed by it's president Mozammel Babu.





The statement said, "The distribution of newspaper has stopped as the country is facing a 10-day long transport lockdown throughout the country. In spite of risk due to corona, online and electronic media have kept their office open. But, advertisement has decreased drastically.







Collection of advertisement bill of television channels has stopped. Some newspapers have reduced their circulation number, some have stopped printing version and are trying to survive publishing news through their online version."





The mainstream newspapers, television channels, betar and online portals are not only providing information but also minimizing the rumor and false information shared on social media. We think apart from providing health services during this pandemic period, it is important to provide true information, it said.





If the situation continues for long period of time, how owners of media houses will pay the salaries of their journalists and staff. It has become very tough to bear news collection, distribution and institutional expenditures including wages of journalists and staffs from own savings. The media of Bangladesh faced big challenges in past but such a hostile situation wasn't experienced before, it added.





Under these circumstances, Editors Guild put 6-point demands to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina which includes...

a) To declare an incentive package for media immediately; b) To make arrangements for the payment of arrears of advertisement bills from various government organizations; c) To provide assistance to get arrear bills from private organizations as well; d) To postpone satellite fees for television channels for three months; e) To remit all VATs on advertisement income and finally f) To provide proper health service to journalists and media people who are in risk of CIVID-19.





