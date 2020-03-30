COVID-19 restrictions could last for 6 months or longer in UK





The coronavirus lockdown could last for six months or even long, the government's deputy chief medical officer warned on Sunday.







Dr Jenny Harries told a Downing Street press conference that people should not be viewing the crisis as something that will blow over within weeks. She said it will not be clear whether the 'social distancing' measures are working for another two or three weeks - with deaths set to rise further.







But even if it does, reverting to a 'normal way of life' immediately would probably lead to a disastrous new peak in infections, she said.







Dr Harries said people had taken 'quite some time to get used to this new way of living', but there was evidence the country was getting better at social distancing, reports Daily Mail.She added: 'The issue of the three weeks is for us to review where we are and see if we've had an impact jointly on the slope of that curve.





'But I think to make it clear to the public if we are successful we will have squashed the top of that curve, which is brilliant, but we must not then suddenly revert to our normal way of living that would be quite dangerous.'If we stop then all of our efforts will be wasted and we could potentially see a second peak.'So over time, probably over the next six months, we will have a three-week review.'





Boris Johnson has previously voiced optimism that the UK can 'turn the tide' on the outbreak within '12 weeks'.But government papers from scientific advisers have made clear they are anticipating a longer timeframe. The official UK coronavirus death toll rose by 209 in 24 hours from 1,019 to 1,228 on Sunday.







In an interview overnight, Professor Neil Ferguson, the government's leading epidemiology adviser, suggested Britons would have to remain in their homes for three months.







Pushed at the briefing today whether she was saying must be on lockdown for the next six months, Dr Harries said: 'We actually anticipate our numbers will get worse over the next week, possibly two, and then we are looking to see whether we have managed to push that curve down and we start to see a decline.'





She added: 'This is not to say we would be in complete lockdown for six months, but as a nation we have to be really, really responsible and keep doing what we're all doing until we're sure we can gradually start lifting various interventions which are likely to be spaced - based on the science and our data - until we gradually come back to a normal way of living.'





Mr Johnson, who is self-isolating after testing positive for Covid-19, has written an open letter to the British public warning that 'things will get worse before they get better' as he stressed the need to stay indoors to support the NHS by slowing the spread.





Senior government figures have been more optimistic and have suggested that coronavirus could peak in April with approximately 5,700 deaths. But Professor Ferguson said Britons will need to stay indoors for a full three months.





He told The Sunday Times: 'We're going to have to keep these measures [the full lockdown] in place, in my view, for a significant period of time - probably until the end of May, maybe even early June. May is optimistic.'







Professor Ferguson added that even if the lockdown is lifted, people will still need to abide by social distancing measures for months to come.







It came as Michael Gove today declined to be drawn on how long the tough measures restricting people's lives would be in place for, and that ministers would not hesitate to enforce tougher rules if necessary.





'There are different projections as to how long the lockdown might last,' he told Sky's Sophy Ridge on Sunday, when asked about one key expert's prediction of June.





'But it's not the case that the length of the lockdown is something that is absolutely fixed.'It depends on all of our behaviour. If we follow the guidelines, we can deal more effectively with the spread of the disease.'





