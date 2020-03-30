Closure of city malls extended till April 4



Dhaka Metropolitan Shop Owners Association on Sunday decided to extend the closure of all shopping complexes and malls in the city till April 4.





The decision came with a view to coinciding with the government's 10-day public holiday to contain coronavirus (COVID-19). President of the Association Towfiq Ehsan, in a statement, urged all the shop and mall owners in the city to keep their business houses shut till April 4 as per the government instruction.





He requested the affluent businessmen to stand by the poor people in their respective areas during this crisis time and stay home. Earlier, on March 22, the country's all shopping complexes and malls were declared closed from March 25 to 31 in view of the outbreak of the coronavirus.







Meanwhile, no new coronavirus (COVID-19) positive case was detected for second straight day while no death was reported since March 25 in the country, according to Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR).





Health and Family Welfare Minister Zahid Maleque said, "After coronavirus cases were detected in China, we have been taking necessary preparations since the first week of January this year to contain the disease in the country."

