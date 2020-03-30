Extending lockdown a must, say experts

Prof Dr ABM Abdullah Prof Dr Munira Jahan



The ongoing social distancing policy of the government which is dubbed by many as 'lockdown' will help Bangladesh contain the spread of the deadly coronavirus if it continues for 14 days. Two eminent professors of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) including a virologist made the suggestion while talking to The Asian Age.





Professor Dr Munira Jahan of the Virology Depart-ment said, ''Social distancing helps a lot to curb the spread of the virus. But the way people left different cities and towns in jam-packed buses and ferries after announcement the 10-day vacation by the government, it was worrying. That is way they should be in social distancing for at least 14 days.''





''Elderly people who suffer from other complications including diabetes and heart disease, cannot defeat the intensity of the virus. Mainly they are the victims of the virus. In Bangladesh, number of elderly people is comparatively low which will benefit us. However, people lose physical stamina at early age compared to that of other nations. That is why we are at risk at any age.'' said Professor Munira.





''Rise of temperature is a plus point for us as coronavirus generally cannot get momentum that much in hot weather despite this year it behaves little differently,'' she added. This virologist has suggested harder social distancing measures.





Professor Dr ABM Abdullah, also known as a fever specialist said,'' The ongoing vacation should be extended up to 14 days because those who left the cities and towns should be away at least 14 days.''





Professor Abdullah, also a personal physician to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said,'' I will raise the issue because it's very important.''





This medicine specialist suggested all to return to cities and towns after 14 days because the virus remains silent in the bodies of many people. Replaying to a query that the rise of temperature could help intensity of the virus, he said, ''This is not scientifically proved. However, there is a possibility. Basically we still know nothing about the character of the disease''





Dr Robed Amin, an Associate Professor of Medicine of Dhaka Medical College told this correspondent, ''Lockdown helps curb transmission of the virus. If someone is returned with respiratory problems, he or she must go under tests. So, number of tests has to be spiked.''



Does the rise of temperature help weaken the virus? He said, ''It is still at a hypothesis level.''



This medicine specialist has stressed the need for wearing masks as safeguards.



Replying to another question on the Chinese coronavirus testing kits, he emphasized on purchasing the equipment approved by China Health Commission.



In an effort to save the nation from the aggressive coronavirus, the government has exerted a set of measures. It announced 10-day vacation from March 26; banned political, religious and cultural gatherings; closed educational institutions and restricted movement of public vehicles across the country to ensure social distancing. It also called in army personnel to assist civil administration to implement the measures taken by the government.



Bangladesh reported no COVID-19 cases in the past 48 hours. Professor Dr Meerjady Sabrian Flora, director of the Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) said this at a press briefing on Sunday.



Against the backdrop of no fresh cases of infection in the past 48 hours,Professor Dr Munira Jahan of the Virology Department of BSMMU said, ''It's a good news. However, we should not withdraw the lockdown before 14 days.''



Bangladesh recorded the first case of coronavirus infection on March 8 and first death on March 18. So far, the virus has killed five persons all of whom aged around 65 years. The virus has infected a total of 48 people.



COVID-19 has killed at least 32,000 people across the globe with more than 685,000 cases of infection in 199 countries and territories. Italy is the worst victim of the bug with more than 10,000 deaths followed by with at least 6,500. China has recorded 3,300 deaths followed by Iran with at least 2,600 casualties.



The USA tops the list of infected people with at least 124,000 cases while the number of deaths stands at 2,236 in that country.





