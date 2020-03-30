Coronavirus: 5 houses locked down in Jashore





The local administration has locked down five houses in Chowgaccha upazila in Jashore after a teenage girl was admitted to Jashore Medical College Hospital on Sunday night with coronavirus symptoms.

A team led by Upazila Nirbahi Officer Jahidul Islam locked down the houses at night.

According to hospital sources, the girl was taken to the hospital around 8:20pm and was later referred to the isolation ward.





Doctor Lutfunnahar, upazila health and family planning officer, said the sample from the girl has been sent to Dhaka for test.





No new patient tested positive for COVID-19 in the country in the last two days, keeping the total number of confirmed cases at 48.





Bangladesh has so far confirmed five deaths. The global death toll from the virus rose to 33,965 on Monday morning -- a mortality rate of 18 percent.





Bangladesh has shut educational institutions and mass transports and urged people to stay indoors to prevent the virus from spreading.

