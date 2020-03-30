Coronavirus: Global death toll hits 33,965





The global death toll from coronavirus reached 33,965 on Monday -- a mortality rate of 18 percent.

COVID-19 has so far infected 721,902 people around the world, according to worldometer.

Of them, 536,643 are currently being treated with 26,789 in serious or critical condition.

So far, 185,259 cases had outcomes and of them, 151,294 (82 percent) recovered.





The coronavirus COVID-19 is affecting 199 countries and territories around the world and two international conveyances -- the Diamond Princess cruise ship harbored in Yokohama, Japan, and the Holland America's MS Zaandam cruise ship.

The World Health Organization on March 11 declared the coronavirus crisis a pandemic.

No new patient tested positive for COVID-19 in Bangladesh in the last two days, keeping the total number of confirmed cases in the country at 48, said the Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) on Sunday.





Bangladesh has so far confirmed five deaths.

