Mild heat wave to continue





A mild heat wave sweeping over Faridpur, Madaripur, Sitakundu and Rangamati may continue, the Met Office said in its regular weather forecast on Monday.





Temperature during the day may remain nearly unchanged but may fall slightly at night over the country.

The weather may remain dry over the country during next 48-hours commencing from Sunday morning.

Sunday’s highest temperature was recorded at 37.4 degree Celsius in Rangamati and the lowest 17.9 degree Celsius at Tetulia.









