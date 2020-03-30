DU student goes missing in Manikganj









A student of Dhaka University has remained missing for three days after he going home at Baliakhora village in Ghior upazila during holidays.

The student, Saiful Islam, 26, is a final year student of sociology.

His cousin Ohidul Islam said Saiful came home a week ago. He went missing after 10pm on March 27. His mobile phone was also switched off.

Ashraful Alam, officer-in-charge of Ghior Police Station, said that Saiful’s brother filed a general diary.

They are trying to find Saiful, he added.

