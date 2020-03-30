Around 350 US citizens to return home









Around 350 US citizens along with nine dogs will return to their country on Monday evening.





They are scheduled to board a flight of Qatar Airways at 6pm, according to sources at Civil Aviation Bangladesh.





US Ambassador to Bangladesh will visit Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at 12:30pm to monitor the overall situation.





No new patient tested positive for COVID-19 in Bangladesh in the last two days, keeping the total number of confirmed cases at 48.





Bangladesh has so far confirmed five deaths while the global death toll from the virus rose to 33,965 on Monday morning -- a mortality rate of 18 percent.





The US now has more than 140,000 confirmed cases.





As of Sunday evening, 2,493 COVID-19 deaths were recorded in the country, according to Johns Hopkins University.

