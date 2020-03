The number of COVID-19 cases in the United States has topped 140,000, according to the latest tally from Johns Hopkins University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE).





As of Sunday night, the country has registered more than 142,000 confirmed cases, with 2,479 deaths, an interactive map from the CSSE showed.





New York State has the most cases, which have exceeded 59,000, according to the update.

