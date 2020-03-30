Coronavirus testing equipment reached Sylhet hospital









Coronavirus testing machines and related equipment were sent to Sylhet's MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital on Monday morning.

Brig Gen Md Yunusur Rahman, director of the hospital, said the RT-PCR machine and other equipment arrived around 8:30am.





“We are expecting that it will possible to set up a lab within a week and tests will be carried out here,” he said, adding that doctors will be trained.

No new patient tested positive for COVID-19 in Bangladesh in the last two days, keeping the total number of confirmed cases at 48.

Bangladesh has so far confirmed five deaths while the global death toll from the virus rose to 33,965 on Monday morning -- a mortality rate of 18 percent.

