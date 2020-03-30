Automated clearing house remaining open from today: BB









Bangladesh Bank (BB) has taken a decision to keep open the Bangladesh Automated Clearing House (BACH) in limited scale from today during the ongoing general holidays.





“The presentment cut off time for high value clearing is 11am while the return cut off time is 12 noon. For the regular value clearing, the presentment cut off time is 11.30am while the return cut off time is 12.30pm,” according to a BB circular issued here on Sunday night.





The central bank has taken the decision to complete the inter-bank transactions for ensuring various emergency services, including smooth supply of essential commodities, emergency medicine and other services, for the people.





Banking activities are running in limited scale in the week to facilitate the financial transaction for their clients as the government has declared general holidays from March 29 to April 2.





During the week, banks are remaining open from 10am to 1:30pm while the transaction is being made between 10am to 12 noon.





