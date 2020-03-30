PM to hold video conf with officials of 64 dists Tuesday





Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will hold a video conference with the officials of 64 districts on Tuesday to coordinate the ongoing activities to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.





The video conference will start at 10am and the Prime Minister will attend the conference from her official residence Ganobhaban, according to the PMO sources.





According to the Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) the total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus affected persons in the country is now 49.





The IEDCR so far tested 1,338 samples while in the last 24 hours it tested 153 samples and found one positive case.





Meanwhile, four more patients have recovered. Three of them are above 60 while the newly infected patient is a female aged around 20.





Nineteen coronavirus patients have recovered till date.





Thirty-six people have been released from institutional quarantine in the past 24 hours and 32 are still quarantined. Sixty-two people are in isolation.

