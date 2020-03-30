Child kept in quarantine dies in Jashore





A child who was kept in quarantine at Sadar Hospital, died early Monday.





Assistant Director of Jashore General Hospital Dr Harun-ur Rashid said that the 12-year-old girl with cold and cough was admitted to the isolation ward of the hospital on Sunday afternoon.





Around 4am in the morning the girl who was mentally challenged died, he said.





Residential Medical Officer (RMO) Arif Ahmed said “We contacted the Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR). They said that the girl’s death was not caused by the coronavirus.”





Meanwhile, a new patient has tested positive for COVID-19 in Bangladesh in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 49 on Monday. Bangladesh has so far confirmed five deaths.





The global death toll climbed to 33,993 on Monday.





Leave Your Comments