Man suffering from cold, breathing problem dies in Kushtia, 9 quarantined





Nine people, including two doctors and five staff of Sadar Hospital, were kept in quarantine after an auto-rickshaw driver suffering from cold and breathing problems died on Monday.

The identity of the deceased could not be known yet.

Meanwhile, eight to 10 houses in the neighbourhood of the deceased were put under lockdown.

Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Zobayer Hossain said nine people were kept in quarantine after the death.

Civil Surgeon HM Anowarul Islam said the 40-year-old deceased had been suffering from cold, cough and breathing problems for three days.

“His sample has been collected since he is a coronavirus suspect. The body will be buried following the rules of Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR),” he said.

Kushtia General Hospital's Dr Tapos Kumar Sarkar said the man, who lived at a rented house in the town's Chowrhas, died before he was brought to the hospital.

He caught a cold on Friday and had cough and breathing complications, Sarkar said.

Meanwhile, a new patient has tested positive for COVID-19 in Bangladesh in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 49 on Monday. Bangladesh has so far confirmed five deaths.

