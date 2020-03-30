Coronavirus cases rise to 49 in Bangladesh









One patient was diagnosed with COVID-19 in Bangladesh in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 49, the Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) announced Monday.

"We've so far tested 1,338 samples. In the last 24 hours, we tested 153 samples and found one positive case," IEDCR Director Prof Meerjady Sabrina Flora said at an online press briefing.

Meanwhile, four more patients have recovered. Three of them are above 60 while the newly infected patient is a female aged around 20.

Nineteen coronavirus patients have recovered till date.

Thirty-six people have been released from institutional quarantine in the past 24 hours and 32 are still quarantined. Sixty-two people are in isolation.





Health Minister Zahid Maleque also joined the briefing and answered questions from the media.

According to IEDCR officials, they have over 41,000 PPEs in stock at the moment and they are working with a target of stocking 1000,000 PPEs.

Coronavirus, first reported in China in December last year, is affecting 199 countries and territories around the world and two international conveyances.

Bangladesh has so far confirmed five deaths.

The global death toll climbed to 33,993 on Monday -- a mortality rate of 18 percent, according to Worldometer.

