COVID-19 test at RMC from Wednesday in Rangpur









Testing of coronavirus (COVID-19) infection of suspected patients will begin from Wednesday at the Laboratory of the Department of Microbiology of Rangpur Medical College (RMC) in the city.





“We have already completed installation of a Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) machine and received kits to begin testing of COVID-19 infection here from Wednesday,” Principal of RMC Professor Dr. AKM Nurunnabi Laizu told BSS today.





The experimental test of COVID-19 infection will be conducted tomorrow (Tuesday) at the RMC laboratory by trained physicians, technologists and other employees concerned before going to official testing from Wednesday.





“We will be able to test COVID-19 infection of 90 suspected patients at a time with their samples of throat swabs, blood and sweat and cough to get confirmed results in a day,” Dr. Laizu added.





Meanwhile, more 273 migrants were released in last 24 hours with no coronavirus (COVID-19) symptoms from home quarantine and 55 were home- quarantined anew during the period in Rangpur division.





A total of 14 new migrants of Rangpur, two of Panchagarh, seven of Nilphamari, two of Lalmonirhat, six of Kurigram, four of Thakurgaon, 18 of Dinajpur and two of Gaibandha districts have been home-quarantined in the last 24 hours.





Talking to BSS today, Focal Person of COVID-19 and Assistant Director (Health) for Rangpur division Dr. ZA Siddiqui said a total of 2,973 migrants were home-quarantined and 1,790 released so far after expiry of their 14-day quarantine period till today.





“Nine suspected COVID-19 patients, including five of Thakurgaon and four of Gaibandha districts, are now in isolation units in these two respective districts,” he said.





Earlier, four patients of Gaibandha district, who were tested COVID-19 positive, were sent to the Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) at Dhaka from Gaibandha in the division.





At present, 1,192 migrants are remaining in home quarantine against the number of 1,385 on Sunday and 1,531 on Saturday as their number continues marking reduction in the division bringing some relief to the common people of the region.





“Currently, 118 migrants of Rangpur, 124 of Panchagarh, 161 of Nilphamari, 122 of Lalmonirhat, 69 of Kurigram, 158 of Thakurgaon, 214 of Dinajpur and 226 of Gaibandha districts are remaining in home-quarantine,” Dr. Siddiqui added.





Divisional Director (Health) Dr. Md. Amin Ahmed Khan said the COVID-19 situation is remaining almost stable and under control in Rangpur division.





“The Armed Forces, civil and police administrations, RAB-13, municipalities, local government bodies and voluntary organisations are working exclusively to ensure social distancing for preventing community transmission of COVID-19,” he said.





Additional Divisional Commissioner (General) Md. Zakir Hossain the Armed Forces and all authorities are working in a well-coordinated manner to assist the civil administration to effectively face the COVID-19 the situation in the division.





“Different organisations, public representatives and political activists are laudably conducting awareness raising activities like distribution of leaflets, masks and spraying antibiotics to prevent community transmission of COVID-19,” he added.





Leave Your Comments