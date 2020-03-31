UNO's tireless work for corona-hit people



As per the directive of the government, Brahmanbaria Sadar Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Pankaj Barua has been distributing daily essentials among distressed coronavirus-hit people in the upazila. Some 20 helpless, distressed and poor families in different villages under Machhihata union of the upazila got necessary food items from the UNO on Monday.





UNO Pankaj Barua said, "The government has directed people not to come out of their hopes with a view to containing the spread of the coronavirus infection. As a result, day-laborers have become jobless."





"We are finding out the poor and helpless people and distributing daily essentials to ease their difficulties. The move under the upazila administrtion will continue," he added. Sadar Upazila Project Implementation Officer Md Mizanur Rahman, UP Chairman Aminul Haque Pavel, Upazila Administrative Officer Md Ismail Hossain and UP members were also present on the occasion.





---Ashiqur Rahman Mito, Brahmanbaria

Leave Your Comments