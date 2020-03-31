Diner Sheshe





"Honestly, when all of us nurses were called for service to the hospital to fight COVID-19, I was scared. I have two daughters and a husband at home, who's health I was concerned about.







At that point, my 4th grader was naively just happy that her exams were cancelled and my other daughter was paranoid that I'd catch the virus -- she begged me to not report. All I could do at that point was assure her that I'd be okay, because when duty calls, you show up -- there's no plan B. So my husband took over the house and I left for work.





Even getting to the hospital was a challenge, because the risk in taxis was so large. So my husband drove me, but that put him at risk. The other nurses and I decided to carpool, but soon we realized that it was best for us to just stay at the hospital.I still remember the first day -- between admitting patients, allocating beds and calming down panicked patients… it was like a war zone; we didn't even get a minute to rest. But the hardest thing we had to do was keep families apart.







There was so much to be done that we had to work extra shifts -- we kept morale high by sending each other motivational messages. One of the nurses left at 6am and returned at 9am because a new batch of travelers had arrived -- she worked until midnight again that night.





But all of it is worth it when we see the look of relief on our patient's faces when they test negative. Just last week this group of travelers literally thanked us with folded hands for taking care of them -- in these situations, I always just say it's our first and only duty to serve.





These are trying times, but we will get through them together. Believe only credible sources for information, take our instructions seriously and please stay at home. Help us by not getting out unless it's for essentials or if there's an emergency.And once this is all over, we will all celebrate. You celebrate with your friends and familyand us nurses will celebrate with ours -- we can do it together, by just being home alone."





Humans of Bombay, Fb

