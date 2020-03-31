Worldwide waffling





Wrold Two troopers of the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) in Bihar have been tested for the coronavirus disease after they came in contact with the state's first Covid-19 patient, who later died, officials said on Sunday.They were sent to Bhagalpur's Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College and Hospital (JLNMCH)."On the basis of the letter received from a top official of SSB, Purnea district hospital sent both the jawans to JLNMCH, Bhagalpur for the Covid-19 test," Dr SK Verma, additional chief medical officer (ACMO) said.









The U.S. Interior Department is rescinding the reservation status of a Native American tribe whose plan to build a casino on its Massachusetts land was attacked by President Donald Trump last year.The planned gaming operation would have competed for business with nearby Rhode Island casinos with strong ties to Trump, who once owned, then bankrupted, casinos in Atlantic City, New Jersey.The federal Bureau of Indian Affairs informed the Mashpee Wampanoag Tribe on Friday that its 321-acre Cape Cod reservation will be "disestablished" and its land taken out of federal trust, according to Tribal Chairman Cedric Cromwell. Land in trust to the federal government effectively grants a tribe special legal status and autonomy.











While the businesses have been shut amid the lockdown, tailors have been keeping themselves busy anyway. Even though clothes for customers are not being stitched, around 400 tailors in the state of Mizoram are working tirelessly to make protective gear, as per the directions of nurses and doctors, for medical professionals, truck drivers, police personnel, and the members of the civil society who formed the Local Task Force to aid in executing a smooth lockdown, an IE report stated.











The actor James McAvoy has donated £275,000 to a crowdfunding campaign set up to by a group of doctors to raise money to buy vital protective equipment for NHS staff treating coronavirus.The Scottish star of the X-Men movies and Atonement gave the money to support the efforts of concerned NHS medics who launched a page on Thursday appealing for money to buy personal protective equipment (PPE) such as masks, visors and gloves because they feel they are "going to war without armour and protection".One of the medics behind the project, DrSalajMasand, said: "We are overwhelmed and speechless at the trust and faith people have put into us to deliver this. The number of very generous donations from everyone doubled our target within three days."



