Widodo plans stricter rules on mobility, social distancing

Indonesian President Joko Widodo said on Monday he plans to impose stricter limits on mobility between regions and also to implement a large-scale policy of social distancing to help curb the spread of coronavirus."In implementing the policy of large scale social distancing, I ask that a regulation is prepared for clear guidance for provincial level governments," Widodo said at the opening of a cabinet meeting.





Presidential spokesman Fadjroel Rachman said via Twitter Widodo was embarking on "a new stage of war against COVID-19, which is large scale social distancing with health quarantines."Indonesia confirmed 129 new coronavirus infections on Monday.



taking the total to 1,414 in the Southeast Asian country, said a health ministry official.Achmad Yurianto, the official, reported eight new deaths, taking the total to 122, while 75 had recovered.





Indonesia's government has previously been reluctant to embrace the stricter containment strategies of other nations, and President Joko Widodo's policy has been to encourage social distancing while not imposing tighter restrictions on movement.





But its eastern province of Papua defied Jakarta on Thursday by closing its airports, sea ports and land borders for 14 days in an attempt to prevent the coronavirus from spreading.





After the central government initially sought to over-rule Papua's moves, Mahfud told reporters on Friday that Jakarta would now issue a regulation allowing regional governments to impose a strict quarantine on their territory.



"It will regulate when regional areas can declare movement limitation, which is commonly known as a lockdown," Mahfud said.





