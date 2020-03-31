Buyers cancel orders worth $2.87 billion: BGMEA





Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) on Monday said buyers have so far cancelled orders worth US$ 2.87 billion following the outbreak of coronavirus.





About 1,041 factories reported 906.68 million pieces worth US$ 2.87 billion export have either been cancelled or held up until 5pm on Monday, according to BGMEA sources, reports UNB.





This cancellation will affect approximately 2.08 million Bangladeshi workers, the sources said. Earlier on March 23, BGMEA President Dr Rubana Huq said buyers so far cancelled orders worth US$ 1.48 billion.





On a video message she said "We're facing a dire situation. All the buyers from different places, countries and continents are suspending the orders."





Citing entries of 1,089 garment factories to their website, the BGMEA chief said 873,236,622 orders have so far been cancelled.She also said there are 12 lakh workers in those factories.

