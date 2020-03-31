Farmers selling vegetables at nominal prices





The farmers of Satkania are facing huge loss due to coronavirus as they have to sell their vegetables at nominal price. Currently, shops and public transport across the country have been closed. For this reason, the farmers can't sell their vegetables at fair prices.







Some farmers also alleged that an organized syndicate led by some wholesalers has dropped the price of vegetables in local market. Due to transport problem, presence of wholesaler in local market is very rare. As a result, the farmers sold their vegetables at lower prices. Some farmers are waiting for customers.







Md Harun, a farmer of Sadaha area, said I have cultivated tomato and have to collect 2 tons of tomato everyday. Due to absence of wholesaler in the market, I cannot sell my tomatoes. He spent Tk 6 to 7 for raising per kilogram tomato but the tomato is being sold at Tk 3 to 4 per kg.







Satkania Upazila Krishi Officer Pratap Chandra Rai said vegetables have been cultivated in 1 thousand 4 hundred hector land. But, the farmers cannot sell vegetable due to the absence of wholesalers. As a result, the farmers don't collect tomates from land. In fact, there is nothing to do anything in this situation, he added.



