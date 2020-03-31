Ctg district police moves to provide food poor people

Additional Police Super (North) distributing daily essentials among the distressed people amid the coronavirus crisis in Mirsarai of Chattogram on Monday. -Collected





Chattogram district police is going to distribute food among 2,000 members of poor and distressed families.Jahangir Alam, additional superintendent of police (ASP), told BSS that the district police has taken an initiative to distribute essential food items among the poor families under its 16 police stations.The food items will include - five kg rice, two kg flour, one kg pulse and one kg salt.





The food items have been sent to the respective officer-in-charge (OC) of 16 police stations of the district for distribution.

At the directive of the Superintendent of Police (SP) SM Rashidul Haque, the officers concerned will distribute the food materials among the poor and helpless families in presence with additional police superintendents of the district, Alam said.





Until the coronavirus situation becomes normal, Chattogram district police will continue their supports to the distressed people.

