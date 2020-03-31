Jaya's request to stay home





From celebrity to people of all walks of life is staying at home due to coronavirus panic that spread globally. No one is going out without an emergency. Some are doing gym, some are busy with cooking - by staying at home. Actress Jaya Ahsan is also staying at her home. She shared her picture on her Instagram profile and wrote, "Will the opportunity to spend such a long leisure time with family come easily? So remove the anxiety and rejoice with the family... Stay with yourself. Stay in the home as much as possible, adhere to hygiene." The actress repeatedly requested everyone to stay home.



Leave Your Comments