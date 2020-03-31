Virat's hairstylist now is Anushka!





Actress Anushka Sharma and her cricketer-husband ViratKohli are undoubtedly one of tinsel town's cutest couples. The duo, who tied a knot in 2017, has often taken to Instagram to share their wonderful chemistry with their followers. And now that they are in quarantine together, Virushka is setting couple goals with their social media updates. In the latest video uploaded online, the 'Band BaajaBaaraat' actress is seen cutting Virat's hair. While both of them seem to be enjoying their undertaking, Virat is heard joking, "This is what quarantine does to you. You allow things like this to happen, getting your haircut with kitchen scissors." Actor ArjunKapoor was also prompt in commenting, suggesting that Anushka's hairstyling skills might put celebrity hairstylistJaved Hakim's job in jeopardy. Earlier, the husband and wife had also won the Internet by putting a goofy picture together.





