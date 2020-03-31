'I have no memory of working with Kamal Haasan'



It has been nearly two years since Fatima Sana Shaikhwas seen on the big screen. In the last one year, the actress has shot not one but two films, which are diametrically different from one another.







'Ludo' is an anthology directed by AnuragBasu and 'SoorajPeMangalBhaari' is a comedy helmed by Abhishek Sharma. The latter is her first comedy film as an actress, but it's not the first time that she will be seen in one. As a child, Fatima had played Tabu and Kamal Haasan's daughter in 'Chachi 420', a comedy adapted from Hollywood's 'MrsDoubtfire'.







In a recent chat when we brought this up with her, Fatima said, "I have no memory of that time when I worked with Kamal sir and Tabu ma'am. I just know that as a child, it all comes from the heart and is natural. As adults, we have to strive to retain our innocence. When 'SoorajPeMangalBhaari' was offered to me, I had thought that I will be honest with the character and that should be it.







On the set, I saw how spontaneous my co-actors were which got me going. While doing our scenes, we would actually crack up and improvise. The film taught me to act spontaneously among many other things. I had fun doing this."





