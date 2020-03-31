'Disturbed to see people not adhering to lockdown'



Actor AyushmannKhurrana expressed his disappointment saying that people are not adhering to the 21-days nation-wide lockdown imposed by Prime Minister NarendraModi to fight the spread of novel coronavirus.





"It is quite disturbing to see videos and reports about people still not fully complying with the all India lockdown!," the 35-year-old star said. Concerned with the increase in the number of positive coronavirus cases in the country, the actor added, "as conscious citizens of the nation we should be extremely responsible and should take care of each other to fight COVID-19."







"This is not the time to be irresponsible because such actions will put the lives of many in danger," the 'ShubhMangalSaavdhan' actor added. The National Film Award winner also urged everybody to stay indoors till the said lockdown period and to take care of themselves and also the close-ones.





"We shouldn't be rash in our behavior because it will put our lives and lives of countless many in peril. I urge us to stand united and ensure we protect India and Indians," he concluded. Like Ayushmann, many Bollywood stars are currently practicing self-isolation in view of the 21-day-long government-imposed lockdown.





---Agencies

Leave Your Comments